Super-sub Reagan shoots Police into Elite Pre-Season Tourney final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Reagan Otieno needed less than two minutes on the pitch to score the winning goal as Kenya Police FC beat Bidco United by a solitary goal to progress to the final of the Elite Pre-Season tourney where a date with Nairobi City Stars awaits.

Otieno had just come in alongside Elvis Rupia, and he finished off with a neat tap in a goal that Rupia was also involved.

“It was a very tough match and anyone would have won this match. We really gave a good fight and I am happy that the substitutions I made worked for us,” said Police FC head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.

His opposite number, Anthony Akhulia was disappointed that his side missed out on the final, but pleased with their performance. Bidco United winger David Gateri goes down under a challenge from Kenya Police’s Yusuf Mainge. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I think we put up a good fight and the only thing we couldn’t do today was have the ball inside the net. Our structure worked and also the players who came in in the second half did really well,” Akhulia added.

Bidco had a good start to the match and had some half chances, with Emmanuel Mogaka and Henry Juma trying their luck with shots from distance trying to catch keeper Job Ochieng off his line.

In the 20th minute, Mogaka came close with a well taken freekick from distance but keeper Ochieng made a fine save. On the other end, David Simiyu came close for Police when he was sent through on goal but his effort beyond Lucas Indeche came off the upright. Kenya Police striker Clifton Miheso controls the ball under pressure from Emmanuel Mogaka of Bidco United. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the second half, both sides continued weighing up the chances with substitute Michael bodo forcing Ochieng to a fine save with a low shot from distance.

But it was Police who had the goal, Reagan scoring after sneaking the ball under Indeche when he went through to a Duke Abuya pass in a move that was started off by fellow substitute Rupia.

Bidco had close chances to equalize late on, but all went begging.