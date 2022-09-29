Richarlison calls for punishment after banana thrown in Brazil game

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Sep 29 – Richarlison responded angrily on Wednesday to racist abuse after he scored as Brazil thrashed Tunisia in a friendly in Paris.

“As long as you continue to ‘blah blah blah’ and don’t punish, it will continue like this, happening every day and in every corner. No time left, man!” he tweeted in Portuguese.

Richarlison was pelted with objects from the stands after putting Brazil ahead for the second time in the 5-1 win at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The Tottenham forward celebrated in front of the Tunisian supporters, who responded by throwing a banana and plastic cups in his direction.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) said later on Wednesday that it “strongly condemns” any racist act in stadiums but added it was not certain a Tunisia fan had thrown the banana.

Brazil midfielder Fred kicked the banana off the pitch, before extra security guards took up residence on the side of the field.

“Unfortunately… a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal,” the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) said on Twitter, including a photograph of the banana lying by the touchline.

“The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any prejudiced act.”

Another Brazil scorer, Pedro responded to more boos and missiles from the crowd by bowing in front of them in celebration.

“It’s a shame, it’s difficult to see images like that,” said Brazil captain Thiago Silva, whose team posed for a team photo before the match with a banner bearing an anti-racism message.

“Unfortunately it seems that we can’t change people’s mentality.

“I hope they will realise that this doesn’t work, it’s the past, we have to change. Unfortunately, people continue with this mentality.”

In its statement, the FTF stressed, that “the overwhelming majority” of Tunisian fans at the match had behaved in an “exemplary manner” and that it was not possible to say whether the person who threw the banana was a Tunisian fan.

“We strongly condemn any racist act that would occur in any stadium in the world, and if the author of the banana throw were to be identified as Tunisian, we would apologise on his behalf and on behalf of all Tunisians present at the stadium,” said the statement.

The scene for a bad-tempered match was set when the vast numbers of Tunisia fans jeered the Brazilian national anthem before kick-off.

“I was puzzled, I was saying ‘No, it’s a lack of respect’. Football is a sport that promotes inclusion,” said Brazil coach Tite.

The match was also briefly interrupted in the first half following the use of laser pointers aimed at the players.

Earlier this month, another Brazil star Vinicius Junior, was the target of racist chants when Real Madrid visited neighbours Atletico Madrid. Spanish prosecutors have opened an investigation.