Mwalala eyes FKF Premier League title as he begins reign as Ulinzi coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – After finishing second with two different teams, Bernard Mwalala hopes he can be third time lucky with a third different team to win the FKF Premier League for the first time ever as coach, as he begins his reign as Ulinzi Stars head coach.

Mwalala was drafted in at Ulinzi Stars after leading Kakamega Homeboyz to second spot last season, only losing out to Tusker FC by goal difference on the last day of the season. He has also finished second during his stint as Bandai FC head coach.

“I have finished number two twice and now the only improvement for me is to be champion. That is my aim and I am glad the management look at it that way too. We have also sat down with the players and we are in agreement that is our target this season and we have agreed to fight for it,” Mwalala told Capital Sport. Ulinzi Stars head coach Bernard Mwalala. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Since they won the title in 2010, their fourth in history, the military side has struggled to maintain their status as one of the top teams in the league and their performances over the last four seasons have not been as satisfactory.

And now, with Mwalala on board, they hope for a breathe of fresh air and a possible assault at the crown.

Mwalala now hopes that the team can grasp his ideas quick enough and he says the Elite Pre-Season tournament where the team bowed out in the group stages has been a good start for him to begin his reign. Ulinzi Stars head coach Bernard Mwalala with Fitness Trainer Mulinge Ndetto (left) and assistant coach Vincent Otieno (right). PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“The transition part is the most important bit and the buck stops with the players. Our performance will greatly depend on how quick the players grasp our ideas and what we want to do as a team in terms of style of play, the system and formation. Flexibility has to be there,” says the coach.

At the pre-season tournament, Ulinzi played three matches; winning one and drawing two, the last two matches being identical 2-2 draws against Kenya Police FC and City Stars.

“I have seen what I was trying to look for in the tournament and we have picked lessons. It was very important for me to have the team play in this tournament and look at all players. In the three games I gave everyone a chance and now I have an idea about my team,” said the coach.

He added; “As much as winning was great, it wasn’t the most important thing. Now we have an idea on how to move forward and what we need to do as a team.”