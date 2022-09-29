Eliud Kipchoge wishes Spurs good-luck ahead of Arsenal clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – After hitting the headlines thanks to a new marathon world record set in Berlin, mega superstar Eliud Kipchoge is hoping his success will transfer to his English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur when they face leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break and with nine fixtures lined up, top clash will see the Gunners face an acid test against a rejuvenated Spurs side at the Emirates Stadium.

Kipchoge fresh from breaking his own world record, setting a new time of 2:01:09, said he intends to attend the early kick-off London Derby since he will be in the United Kingdom as a guest at this year’s London Marathon to take place on Sunday.

“We (Tottenham) is in good shape and I wish them success in their game against Arsenal. It is a good game to watch and I will be in London and definitely I will watch the match,” Kipchoge, considered as the Greatest Marathoner of All Time said.

Kipchoge is an adamant Spurs fan and if he brings good luck to the side and Manchester City lose or drop points to Wolves, then the Antonio Conte charges will leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table.

The double Olympic Champion said the good-will message he received from fans across the globe including seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton motivated him to succeed in Berlin Marathon.

“I want to appreciate all those who sent me good-will messages ahead of the Berlin Marathon, it really inspired me to my victory and said to myself that I will not let them down. Thank you all,” Kipchoge said.