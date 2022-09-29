City Stars stop Sharks on penalties to progress into Elite Pre-Season tourney final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Steven Njung’e saved three penalties to aid City Stars into the final of the Elite Pre-Season Tournament with a 3-2 victory over Kariobangi Sharks on spot kicks after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Sharks had come from 2-0 down to force the game into a 2-2 draw, but they weren’t as lucky on penalties as City Stars progressed.

Sharks skipper Kelvin Duke Otiala, who had scored in regulation time, missed from Sharks’ first kick after Ezekiel Odera had scored for City Stars.

However, his blushes were wiped off when Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani was denied by the post and Paul Odhiambo scored for Sharks. Mohamed Bejaber scored for City Stars and Geoffrey Odhiambo for Sharks, to remain even.

The two sides then missed both their subsequent kicks, John ‘Toldo’ Otieno making a double save to deny Samuel Kapen while 17-year old Kevin Wangaya saw his meek kick saved. Kariobangi SHarks defender Fredrick Alushula battles for posession with City Stars’ Kelvin Etemesi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Heading into the final of the first five, Kennedy Onyango scored with a well taken kick, putting pressure on Fortune Omotto to score the last for Sharks. The youngster however caved in under pressure, as Njung’e saved.

Tyson Otieno had come off the bench to change the face of the game for Sharks, winning the penalty for the first goal and scoring the equalizer.

It was a game of two halves, City Stars dominating the first while Sharks breathed back to life in the second.

City Stars got into the lead after 18 minutes when Vincent Otieno finished off well from a Samuel Kapen cross from the right. Nicholas Muyoti’s charges had scored a beautiful team goal,the build up having started from deep in their half before Kapen was sent through on the right.

They had scored just after Sharks had threatened twice early, Shariff Musa’s shot from a tight angle being saved by the keeper for a corner.

City Stars continued their dominance and scored their second goal in the 27th minute, Kapen and Otieno combining once again with a cross-connection movement, this time Otieno’s header coming off the bar but bouncing against the keeper into the net. Nairobi City Stars defender Dennis Wanjala tries to clear the ball under pressure from Kariobangi Sharks’ Fortune Omotto. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With things not working in their favour, Sharks coach William Muluya made changes to his side after just 35 minutes, Issa Lumumba and Izaak Otieno hauled out for Keith Imbali and Kevin Wangaya.

These changes would click in the second half when the two totally dominated the middle of the pack.

Six minutes in, Imbali came close to scoring when he volleyed a powerful shot on target from Musa’s cross, but the keeper made a brilliant save.

The pressure finally bore fruit in the 70th minute when substitute Otieno was hauled down inside the box. Skipper Kelvin Luke Otiala stepped up to score a brilliant penalty that left keeper Steve Njunge rooted to his spot.

Eight minutes later they completed their comeback when Otieno scored from close range after picking up a cross from the right.