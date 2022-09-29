Chumba stars once again but Malkia Strikers fall short against Italy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Sharon Chepchumba put up a starring performance once again, but national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers came short against European champions Italy losing by straight sets in their fourth match at the CAVB Women’s World Championships.

Malkia showed a much improved performance against a tough opponent, but faltered in straight sets of 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.

Chumba picked up a game high 17 points for Malkia Strikers, who pushed Italy to the edge especially in the second set. Sylvia Nwakalor was Italy’s best girl on the court with 12 points, 10 from attack and two on blocks.

Pietrini Elena also scored double digits for Italy with 11.

Malkia Strikers against Italy. PHOTO/FIVB

With the result on Thursday evening, Malkia sit fourth in the standings with three points from one victory and will seal a historic place in the second round if they can manage a positive result against winless Puerto Rico in their last Group A match.

Their only victory from the tournament was against African rivals Cameroon, who they beat by straight sets.