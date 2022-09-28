NBA bring basketball closer to global fans with new, reimagined app

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Global fans of the National Basketball Association (NBA) games, including in Kenya, now have the chance to enjoy more entertainment content with the launch of the reimagined NBA app yesterday.

Chris Benyarko, NBA Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer, said the new app caters to the varied entertainment needs of basketball fans, courtesy of unique features embedded in it.

“Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings. We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalize the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis,” Benyarko said.

Among the features of the reimagined app is NBA ID, which links users to benefits and rewards, including new content from the league’s teams, ticket promotions, fantasy games, voting campaigns and other rewards.

The app, powered by tech giant Microsoft Inc., also provides users with personalized entertainment content, tailored in line with their preferences.

They can also follow their favourite teams closely through up-to-date highlights of ongoing matches.

“The league’s direct-to-consumer subscription offerings – NBA League Pass and NBA TV – will be integrated into the NBA App, giving fans the ability to watch live games and highlights and check scores, statistics and standings, all in one place,” Benyarko said.

The app will also provide viewers with an in-depth look at the lifestyles of different basketball celebrities, including fashion, culture and music.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another standout feature is the Partner Content, which allows users to view content from NBA’s partners including clips from different teams competing in the league.

“Content produced by popular basketball and sports-highlight creators, including Turner Sports, featuring content from the hosts of “Inside the NBA”, Grant Hill and Greg Anthony, as well as FanDuel, DraftKings, Action Network, Bleacher Report and more,” he said.

The US basketball league is the most popular worldwide with its finals regularly attracting tens of millions of viewers.

This year’s final between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtic was viewed by approximately 12.4 million viewers – a 22 per cent increase from the 9.9 million viewers who tuned in to the previous year’s final between Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The viewership for this year’s final was the highest since 2019 when 15.14 million people glued their eyes to the screens for the Toronto Raptors-Golden State Warriors’ duel.