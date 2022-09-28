KRU boss Gangla optimistic new CEO Wabulwenyi will deliver Union improvement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The Kenya Rugby Union has appointed former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Public Relations and Marketing Manager Aggrey Wabulwenyi as its new Chief Executive Officer, and Union boss Oduor Gangla is confident he will midwife an improvement of governance at the Union.

Wabulwenyi takes over from Thomas Odundo, who had been in acting capacity since the end of Sylvia Kamau’s contract.

“We ran a competitive recruitment process and Aggrey emerged top. The biggest thing that he brings to the table is that he comes from a Sports Management and Marketing background. This has been an area of weakness at the Union,” said Gangla.

He adds; “As a Union, we need to raise more money for our activities and we need someone who wakes up and all day focuses on bringing in money. His addition now means the team of senior management at KRU is complete.”

Wabulwenyi says he is excited ahead of the new challenge and is optimistic his expertise will help

the Union become more financially independent and also aid in the return of sponsors to the game. New Kenya Rugby Union CEO Aggrey Wabulwenyi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“I am very excited to take up this new role in leading the KRU Secretariat and moving on to create a policy direction for the Union and the game in general,”Wabulwenyi said.

He added; “I have been in this role quietly for the last 60 days and because of strategic reasons, we decided to get in and understand the organization and do a swat analysis on it to understand where are and where we are going.”

Gangla meanwhile remains confident that having a substantive CEO in place will ensure the executive will have full independence and authority to implement plans adopted by the board.