KPA start Zone Five defense with a win, Equity falter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority began the defense of their Africa Zone Five Women’s Basketball title with a 69-42 victory over Burundi’s Young Sisters on Monday in Dar es Salaam.

National team player Victoria Reynolds who was drafted in for the tournament scored a game high 13 points for the dockers while skipper Natalie Akinyi also hit double figures with 10 as they were off to a flier.

Reynolds also had eight rebounds and one assist in the 21 minutes she was on court.

“I am happy with how we started though a bit slow but I know we will pick up as we progress,” said the dockers head coach Anthony Ojukwu.

Meanwhile, compatriots Equity Hawks started on a bad footing after losing by a single basket to Egypt’s Alexandria Sporting Club in a 51-49 score.

Equity will next play South Sudan’s Nile Legends on Wednesday in a match that they must win to progress while the dockers will earn a ticket to the next round if they beat Rwanda’s REG in their next tie, also on Wednesday.