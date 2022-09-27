Botswana enlists Kenya’s expertise in World Continental Tour preparations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Kip Keino Classic meet director Barnaba Korir is currently leading a Kenyan contingent to Botswana to help prepare for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold events in the country.

The Southern African country is set to host the Botswana Cross Country Challenge and the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on February 11 and April 12 next year, respectively.

Korir said Kenya is happy to assist other African countries with valuable knowledge garnered from staging three editions of its own World Continental Tour Gold – named after legendary Kenyan athlete Kipchoge Keino.

“We are here in Gaborone, Botswana following an invitation to assist organisers in preparations for the World Athletics Continental Tour event,” he said.

The continental tours are an annual series of one-day track and field events as well as cross country competitions across the globe.

The tours are categorised into three levels with gold as the most prestigious due to the caliber of competition and amount of prize money on offer.

Other categories include silver and bronze.

Before Botswana, Kenya was the only African country hosting a gold event with Rabat, Morocco hosting one edition of the Diamond League – the most coveted one-day track and field meet in World Athletics’ calendar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce competing in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Korir, also the chair of Athletics Kenya (AK) youth development committee, expressed his happiness over another African country holding a gold event.

“We are glad that Botswana will host Continental Tour Gold events in Cross Country and track, similar to the Memorial Agnes Tirop cross Country and Kip Keino Classic respectively. Having many races in the continent will give an opportunity to our athletes who will compete in Gaborone before coming to Nairobi,” he said.

Kenya hosted the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic this year on May 7 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani during which fans were allowed into the 60,000-seater to catch a glimpse of the who-is-who in athletics.

The past two editions in 2020 and 2021 were, however, held behind-closed-door due to the danger posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among elite athletes who have graced the three editions of the competition include World 100m champion Fred Kerley, Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek, World 100m bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell, four-time World Champion Justin Gatlin (all of the United States), Olympic 100m champion Lamont Jacobs of Italy, World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Olympic hammer throw champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland, among others.

Kenya had hoped to become the first African country to host the World Championships but unfortunately lost the bid for the 2025 edition to Tokyo, Japan.