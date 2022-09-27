Connect with us

Ababu Namwamba was a former Cabinet Secretary for Sports.

Ababu Namwamba nominated Sports Cabinet Secretary by President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba has been nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports in the new President William Ruto’s administration announced on Tuesday at State House.

Ababu is not new in the Sports ministry, having served in the docket in 2012 under the late President Mwai Kibaki era.

During his tenure, Ababu expressed his desire to see Kenya co-host the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania although the plan was later abandoned due to what he termed us unpreparedness by the two neighbors.

Ababu, who had succeeded current Busia Governor Paul Otuoma at the Sports Ministry spearheaded the enactment of the 2013 Sports Act.

-More to follow-

