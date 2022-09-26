World record holder Kosgei bows out of London Marathon due to hamstring injury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei will not run in this Sunday’s London Marathon due to a persistent hamstring injury.

Kosgei announced on Monday evening that she will be seeking treatment ahead of an anticipated return to action next year.

“We’ve decided it’s best that I withdraw from this year’s race and get further treatment on my injuries in order to enter 2023 stronger than ever. Good luck to all the runners at the London Marathon,” the two-time London Marathon champion said on her Facebook page.

Kosgei further said the month-long hamstring issue has greatly hampered her training, leaving her unprepared for a third title in London.

“I have been struggling over the past month with an issue in the hamstring of my right leg. My training has been up and down and not the way I would like to prepare to be in top condition for the London Marathon,” she said.

Kosgei, who finished fourth at last year’s edition, was part of a stellar cast for Sunday’s race, the others including fellow countrywoman and defending champion Joycelline Jepkosgei and world 10k record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia.

Her withdrawal from the race now leaves Jepkosgei as well as Mary Ngugi and Joan Chelimo as Kenya’s representatives in this World Marathon Majors event as far as the women’s race is concerned.

For the two-time Chicago Marathon champion, the latest turn of events are an anti-climax to what has been a wonderful year, following an exceptional performance at the Tokyo Marathon in March.

On that occasion, Kosgei clocked the world’s leading time of 2:16:20, which is also the fastest ever by a female marathoner on Japanese soil.

The injury setback also means she will have to wait a little longer for another opportunity to follow in the footsteps of her fellow countryman – Eliud Kipchoge – by breaking the women’s world record once again.