Karan Patel and Leroy Gomes during the ARC Rally in Rwanda. PHOTO/Courtesy

Motors

Sublime Karan beats Gomes to send ARC title fight down to the wire

Published

KIGALI, Rwanda, Sep 26 – Karan Patel, navigated by Tauseef Khan, stormed to his third FIA African Rally Championship victory of the season with a hard-fought victory over Zambia’s Leroy Gomes at Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Rally.

Following Saturday’s engine misfires, the Kenyan series leader took control of the penultimate round on the closing day with a total of seven fastest times in his Ford Fiesta Rally2  to secure victory by a 13.21 seconds margin.

Karan went to bed on Saturday with a 13seconds deficit behind Gomes and spent the better part of the morning run trying to make up time..

But second place for Gomes in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 means the fight for the ARC drivers’ title goes to a final round decider in Zambia next month.

Gomes was hoping to seal the coveted title in Rwanda but following Karan’s spirited fightback, the title will now be decided on his home soil in the season-closing Zambia International Rally.

Sealing the podium dash in an impress Ford Fiesta rally3 drive was Kenya’s youngster Hamza Anwar clocked 1h21m21s.

Hamza was all smiles and here’s what he had to say about his podium finish:

“Quite a great feeling today in the Fiesta. We maintained a steady pace behind the Rally2s of Karan and Gomes which were really fast. Posting four second fastest times and a couple of third fastest times is a clear indication that we have now come to grips with the car.”

Following a dry and dusty morning run, crews had to contend with a wet second loop occasioned by heavy afternoon downpour.

Uganda’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X speedster Jas Mangat settled for fourth incidentally with three fastest times on SS1, SS3 and SS10.

After five rounds of brilliant displays, Gomes still leads the ARC Champonship with 126 points against Karan’s 105.

All the five Kenyan drivers enlisted for the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) organsised round 5 survived the demanding consitions.

Jeremiah Wahome wrapped up is Rwanda debut in a credible fith position clocking 1h22m30s.

“We have had no issues. It has been straight forward. We were much closer to the guys ahead today, I don’t know if we are pushing more or less but we have enjoyed our debut in Rwanda,” Jeremiah said.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION -RWANDA MOUNTAIN GORILLA RALLY 2022

1 (#107) Karan Patel (KEN) / Tauseef Khan (KEN) (Ford Fiesta R5) 01:19:40.3

2 (#106) Leroy Gomes(ZMB) / Urshlla Gomes (ZMB) (Ford Fiesta R5) 01:19:53.5

3 (#102) Hamza Anwar (KEN) / Adna Din(KEN) (Fod Fiesta R3) 01:21:21.8

4 (#108) Jas Mangat(UGA) / Joseph Kamya(UGA) ( Mitsubishi Lancer) 01:22:07.4

5 (#105) Jeremiah Wahome (KEN) / Victor Okundi (Ford Fiesta R3) 01:22:30.0

6 (#104) McRae Kimathi (KEN) / Mwangi Kioni (KEN) (Ford FiestaR3) 01:23:22.3

7 (#109) Duncan Mubiru(UGA) / Mussa Nsubuga(UGA) (Ford Fiesta Proto) 01:23:32.3

8 (#4) Jonas Kansiime (UGA) / Ivan Tushabe (UGA) (Mitsubishi Lancer) 01:29:39.0

9 (#103) Maxime Wahome (KEN) / Murage Waigwa (Ford Fiesta R3) 01:31:59.5

