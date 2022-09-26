Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Olunga celebrates his hatrick. PHOTO/Al Duhail

Football

He loves it in threes! – Olunga scores third hattrick of the season

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has surely laced up his scoring boots and he showed his class and form once again on Monday night, scoring his third hattrick in four matches as his Qatari side Al Duhail beat Al Arabi 3-2 in the Oredoo Cup.

This was also Olunga’s second consecutive hattrick, having also scored three last Sunday in the massive 8-3 victory over Al Markhiya in the Cup. He scored three as well at the start of the month when they thrashed Qatar SC 3-0 in a league tie.

Olunga broke the deadlock after just 70 seconds when he controlled a freekick inside the box before tapping it home. The goalkeeper looked to have saved, but after a goalline technology advisory, the goal was given as the ball had crossed the line.

Michael Olunga’s teammates join him in celebrating. PHOTO/Al Duhail

Arabi equalized in the 53rd minute through Ibrahim Kalla after he raced to a quickly started freekick before firing past the keeper.

But OIunga took his side back to the lead in the 61st minute with an instinctive finish, picking up a rebounded ball inside the box before slotting it low past the keeper with his weaker right foot. Once again, the goal had to be subjected to a long VAR check, but it stood.

He completed his hattrick nine minutes later with a brilliant goal, picking the ball up 40 yards out before racing past his marker and once again squeezing the ball between the keeper’s legs with his weaker right foot.

Hamed Ismail pulled one back for Arabi from the penalty spot with four minutes left to make for some nervous ending, but Duhail held on for the second successive victory in the Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved