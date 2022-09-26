Bidco sail into Elite Pre-Season tournament semi as Sofapaka await Rainbow miracle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Bidco United have sailed into the semi-final of the Elite Pre-Season tournament after a well-worked 2-0 victory over Sofapaka FC, with goals in either half from Samwel Ndung’u and Ezekiel Okare.

The victory in the 2pm kick off at the Kasarani Annex took Bidco to six points and top of Group A, while Sofapaka’s hopes of progressing to the last four now hinge on whether fourth tier side Rainbow FC can beat Kariobangi Sharks tomorrow.

Batoto ba Mungu are on four points, same as Sharks.

Ndung’u broke the deadlock for the Thika-based side after just three minutes, even before his own goalkeeper could have a touch of the ball.

The former AFC Leopards and Police FC winger struck a thunderous shot from inside the box after running through to an Emmanuel Mogaka through ball. Bidco United’s Henry Juma skips beyond Sofapaka’s Roy Okal. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Bidco had been off to a better start from kick off and were aptly rewarded.

Sofapaka could have equalized and had a brilliant chance three minutes on the turn when Baron Oketch went through on goal, but his low shot was well saved by the trailing leg of keeper Edwin Mukolwe.

Bidco had two other chances, skipper Gabriel Wandera miscuing a header from Mogaka’s corner while Peter Nzuki had a low freekick saved by the keeper.

In the second half, it was Sofapaka who started on the faster foot, but were not composed infront of goal.

They were punished in the 67th minute when substitute Okare capitzalized on some sloppy defending to strike an unstoppable shot into the net.