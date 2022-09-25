Connect with us

Athletics

World marvels as social media blazes and bows to the might of King-Choge

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Eliud Kipchoge scored another historic run on Sunday, winning the Berlin Marathon title in World Record time of 2:01:09 and the social space all over the world was in awe as the King of the Marathon dropped another audacious performance.

President William Ruto led a barrage of Kenyans in congratulating Kipchoge, who broke the World Record for the second time in his career.

“The greatest has done it again; breaking the world record! Congratulations @EliudKipchoge for winning the Berlin Marathon for the fourth time. You are truly the King of the Marathon. #BerlinMarathon #WorldRecord,” President Ruto posted on his official Twitter account.

