Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

England manager Gareth Southgate is under fire ahead of the World Cup

Football

Southgate insists he is right man to lead England to World Cup

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 25 England manager Gareth Southgate says he is the right person to lead his country to the World Cup despite a five-game winless run that saw the team relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.

Southgate has credit in the bank having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship.

But he was booed by the travelling support in Milan after a 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday.

England have just one more game, against Germany at Wembley on Monday, before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Iran on November 21.

“I think I’m the right person to take the team into the tournament. I think it’s more stable that way, without a doubt,” said Southgate.

“I don’t think (the) performance (against Italy) was far off and I know that’s going to get derision just because we’re on the back of a run of defeats.”

England have failed to even score a single goal from open play in five Nations League games against Hungary, Italy and Germany.

But Southgate defended his side as they experience a World Cup preparation unlike any other.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Just eight days will separate the final round of Premier League fixtures from England’s opening game in Qatar, leaving no time for pre-tournament friendlies.

“We’re playing and have been playing some top level sides and we will be better for that,” he added.

“In the past we’ve had runs of friendlies or whatever the matches are and then we’ve gone into tournaments and that’s the first time we’ve hit high-level opposition and it’s hit us in the face quite often.

“Now we know the level, now we know what we’ve got to improve and we’ll be better placed for that by having had the quality of matches that we’ve had.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved