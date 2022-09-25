Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mexico forward Hirving Lozano vies for the ball with Peru midfielder André Carrillo in Mexico's 1-0 victory in a friendly international football match at the Rose Bowl

Football

Lozano lifts Mexico to 1-0 win over Peru in World Cup warm-up

Published

PASADENA, United States, Sep 25 Hirving Lozano’s late strike lifted Mexico to a 1-0 victory over Peru at California’s Rose Bowl on Saturday in a friendly international football match that is part of Mexico’s World Cup build-up.

Napoli forward Lozano sent the pro-Mexico crowd of 62,729 at the 1994 World Cup final venue into a frenzy with his 85th-minute strike.

From a corner kick taken by Andres Guardado, a high ball flew Lozano’s way and at full stretch he was able to loft it into the roof of the net.

The winner ended Mexico’s goal drought that stretched through their past three friendlies, although coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino must still be concerned at the dearth of quality scoring chances in the contest.

It also dealt a defeat to coach Juan Reynoso in his debut at the helm of Peru. Longtime coach Ricardo Gareca was replaced after the side fell to Australia in a penalty shootout in a playoff for a Qatar World Cup berth in June.

Mexico, meanwhile, will open their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Poland in Group C, which also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

They will continue their preparations on Tuesday when they play Colombia in Santa Clara, California, outside San Francisco.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved