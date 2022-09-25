Connect with us

Malkia Strikers during the match against Belgium. PHOTO/FIVB

Kenya

Hard fighting Malkia lose to Belgium in second match at World Champs

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers suffered a straight sets loss to Canada in their second match at the FIVB World Championships in the Netherlands on Sunday afternoon.

The Kenyan girls lost in sets of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-11, having started their campaign with a straight sets loss as well against the hosts last Friday.

Sharon Chumba was Kenya’s best performer against the Belgians, attaining 13 points while Noelle Murambi had five.

Belgium’s Herbots Britt scored a game high 16 points while skipper Van Gestel Celine had 12 points. They capitalized on seven points from Kenya coming off their strong serves.

Malkia’s next match will be a tie against African rivals Cameroon on Tuesday night. This is a match that the team will be looking to win to keep their hopes of a second round berth alive.

The Cameroonians lost their first match by straight sets to European champions Italy and are set to play hosts Netherlands in their second match on Sunday.

