SportPesa boss Karauri backs FKF PL clubs rebellion of Transition Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – SportPesa Chief Executive Officer and new Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has backed the decision by FKF Premier League clubs to step away from the top tier run by the Transition Committee.

The clubs late this week stated they will not participate in the league, saying it is a road to nowhere as Kenya remains suspended by FIFA.

The Committee had said the league would start next weekend, after numerous postponements but now the same seem impossible after the latest rebellion by clubs, following season-long ups and downs in running of the league.

Kenya cannot send a team to continental football due to the suspension occasioned by government interference, which midwifed the birth of the under-fire committees.

“I support their decision 100 percent,” Karauri said. SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri with Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “Many people don’t have enough knowledge on sports and some of these interferences are due to ignorance. With the right channels, I will try to discuss and talk to the right people to give views and once I do that maybe we can see some changes made on those decisions and we will get back to FIFA,” Karauri told Capital Sport.

He added; “When those decisions were being made, they should understand who is being affected. Mostly are the players who depend on football for a living. We have struggled to get fans back to the stadium and now cutting off FIFA is a drastic step.”

“Before those decisions are made, there should be more consultations. All I can do right now is play an advisory role because sometimes there are places you don’t want to interfere with. I can advice because I have been in sports for a while and I know how some of these things work.”

“We have long way to go in football and some of these things being done hinder our progress in sports.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri with boxer Fatma Zarika. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Apart from continental club football, national teams cannot play in any international matches. The women’s team Harambee Starlets could not play Uganda in their final WAFCON qualifier while the men’s team is out of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and didn’t compete in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Kenyan referees have also not been able to get matches since the suspension was put in force in February this year.

The lowest of lows was last month when FKF Premier League side Kenya Police FC travelled to Rwanda for pre-season training, but were denied an opportunity to play any friendly matches due to Kenya’s suspension.

The country remains suspended until Nick Mwendwa’s led office is back, according to the irreducible minimums given by the world governing body.

The current Transition Committee’s term ends on October 16.