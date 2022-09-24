Kipchoge motivated by Hamilton’s Berlin Marathon goodwill message

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has sent a heart-warming message of best wishes to double Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s Berlin Marathon.

Kipchoge will be in action as he attempts to break his own World Record of 2 Hours, 01 Minute and 39 Seconds set at the same course in 2018.

Winning the race will see him rack up his fourth Berlin Marathon title to level Ethiopian legend Haile Gebrselassie who won it in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

“I just wanted to send you a message wishing you all the best in all your future endeavours I know you have a huge target coming up at the Berlin Marathon, I will be watching closely,” said Hamilton in a pre-recorded video message sent to Kipchoge.

The Formula One superstar admitted he was inspired by Kipchoge’s ability to continue pushing beyond the limits.

“I am really inspired by how you continue to push and show that there is no limits except the ones we put in our minds, keep dreaming big, keep pushing, good luck and I wish you all the best,” concluded Hamilton said as Kipchoge marveled at his computer screen and the surprise from a fellow sport star.

Kipchoge will be returning to Berlin Marathon for the first time since 2018 when he last competed at the event, smashing the World Record.

“I want to run a good race,” Kipchoge said. And when asked to expound what a good race will be, he said; “A good race is a good race. It is a race where everyone races while happy. If I run and I end up breaking the course record, then it will be a good race,” he stated.

-By Blaise Ogutu-