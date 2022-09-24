Kiaro, Gitao qualify for the word international pairs in Spain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – Stephen Kiaro of Kiambu Golf Club and David Gitao of Vet Lab Golf Club have qualified for the Word International Pairs in Spain after winning the 2022 qualifier held at Vet Lab Sports Club.

The pair garnered 52 points ( 26 points 1st nine , 26 points 2nd nine) to claim the win.

Kenya will join 38 other countries participating in the World Final which will be played at La cala Golf Resort in Spain from November 14-18.

Since the event will be played in Ryder Cup format, the organizers have invited past winners of Ryder Cup some of whom include; Manuel Pinero , Costantiono Rocca & Ronan Ratterly.

2021 Grand finale was not played due to the COVID-19 travel restriction and therefore the qualifiers of last year will join this year’s winners.

The six from last year are; Jay Varia and Gurtej Phull of Sigona Golf Club, Kush Aashit & Chand Shah of Sigona Golf Club & Julius Rono & Erick Mutai of Kericho Golf Club.

The event was introduced Kenya in 2019 where Kenya finished 4th in the Grand Finale held in Portugal.