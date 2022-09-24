Connect with us

Kenyan Fun Runners Team-Up to Participate in Berlin Marathon to Raise Funds for Children Born with Clefts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 – A group of fan runners from Kenya are flying to Germany to raise funds and awareness about clefts, a birth condition that occurs when a baby’s lip or mouth does not form properly during pregnancy.

The group, ranging in age from 38-68 and comprised of moms, dads, and business professionals, calls themselves Sunrisers.

“We’re all early morning joggers and members of the same gym in Nairobi,” said Rashmi Shah, Sunrisers member

“We decided to use our love of running to make a difference in the lives of children in Nairobi, Berlin, and around the world.”

The Sunrisers will join runners from all over the world to take part in the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The group is running to support Smile Train<https://www.smiletrain.org/>, the world’s largest cleft focused children’s charity.

“We chose Berlin because it is a good cause behind it, and that is Smile Train. I am a mom and Smile Train is helping children across the world smile,” said Catherine Karita, Sunrisers member.

Clefts are prevalent in Europe, Africa, and around the world. Every 3 minutes, a baby is born with a cleft lip and/or palate. If left untreated, people with clefts can face numerous health complications, including difficulty with speaking, eating, breathing, and hearing.

 “Being born with a cleft can result in a child being bullied, ostracized, or even hidden away in some parts of the world. Smile Train is changing lives, communities, and countries with its work. The Sunrisers are happy to play a small part while in Berlin,” Catherine concluded.

