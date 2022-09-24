Commonwealth champ Omanyala heads to Kisumu to race against cancer, heart diseases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24- Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala has encouraged Kenyans to join together in the fight against cancer and heart diseases.

Omanyala will be a special guest at the Annual Charity Kisumu Heart and Cancer Run on Huduma Day on October 10 and the African 100m champion says he has been inspired to participate in this initiative because of the indiscriminate nature of these chronic diseases.

“Cancer and Heart Diseases are serious killer diseases that are affecting many people, both rich and poor in Nyanza and Western Kenya yet the necessary medical care is limited. These diseases are much closer to you, than you may imagine- you, a relative, a friend, a colleague, a leader or a neighbour may actually be affected,” Omanyala said.

The continental record holder for the men’s 100m further pinpointed that the war against heart diseases and cancer can be won through empowerment of the masses to prevent and go for early screening.

“Through this yearly event, we raise awareness about the growing burden of Cancer and Heart diseases and the need for investment to prevent and treat them,” he said.

Cancer has rapidly become one of the biggest public health headaches with the National Cancer Institute indicating that it is the third-leading cause of deaths in the country.

The latest statistics from the International Agency for Research in Cancer indicate that approximately 47,887 new cases of cancer were recorded between 2012-2018.

On the other hand, the Kenya STEPwise Survey for Non Communicable Diseases in 2015 estimated the mortality rates of cardiovascular diseases as 6.1-8 per cent.

Exorbitant costs of treating these ailments has often been cited as one of the largest stumbling blocks to access to treatment, hence the increasing prevalence of the same.

Omanyala said the charity run will go a long way in affording many patients the chance to get timely and quality treatment.

“Your contribution will specifically help Kisumu Heart Centre to develop an operating theatre, a dialysis unit, an ICU and Cancer centre, all necessary for basic wholesome specialist care. By making a donation and participating in the Kisumu Heart and Cancer Run, you and I can make the miracle of affordable medical care happen for the people of Nyanza and Western Kenya,” he said.

Omanyala added: “Come let us run this race together. United, we can fight this war against cancer and heart diseases much better.”

The annual event will comprise three competition categories including 21km, 10km and 5km fun run.

Omanyala will also engage in a 50m sprint with children at theb event, which will also include zumba dance sessions and business exhibitions.

He is currently in his off-season after his last race at the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića in Zagreb, Croatia where he finished third in the men’s 100m.