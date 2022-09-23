Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tiger Woods, shown watching the US Open tennis tournament, is offering advice from afar to US Presidents Cup captain Davis Love as his recovery from severe leg injuries will not allow him to attend at Quail Hollow

Golf

Tiger helps US cause from a distance at Presidents Cup

Published

CHARLOTTE, USA, Sep 23 – Tiger Woods, playing captain in a 2019 US victory, couldn’t be an assistant at this week’s Presidents Cup due to severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash last year.

But that doesn’t mean the 15-time major champion isn’t helping US captain Davis Love and the American staff against the Internationals at Quail Hollow.

Love said Woods remains a key advisor even though it’s from a distance.

“We’re including him, as usual,” Love said. “He’s having fun. He obviously misses it. I know he wishes he were here.”

Love called Woods during Thursday’s opening matches while watching groups play the sixth hole.

“We talked for a while,” Love said. “I said, ‘At least you’re watching. You can call if you see anything.’”

Woods made his comeback following the injuries at the Masters in April, 14 months after the auto accident in Southern California. He completed 72 holes over hilly Augusta National to finish 47th.

Woods made the cut in May at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills but withdrew after struggling to a 79 in the third round. He also missed the cut in July at the British Open at St. Andrews.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Love could understand why Woods would not want to test himself over the hilly North Carolina layout this week.

“It’s not easy,” Love said. “We’re banging around in a cart and walking up and down hills. I get it.”

World number eight Will Zalatoris, who won his first PGA title last month at Memphis, is at Quail Hollow after being unable to compete for the Americans due to two herniated discs in his back that will sideline him for several months.

“It’s good to be here. It’s good to be with the guys,” Zalatoris said. “But it is bittersweet.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved