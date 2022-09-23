Connect with us

Dedan Mungai, the Odibets General Manager launches the new promotion. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Odibets offers new promotion, lucky fans to win trip to Qatar

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets is offering punters and football fans an opportunity to travel to Qatar, hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is set to kick off on November 20.

The promo, dubbed Twende Qatar na Odibets was launched on Thursday night at a Nairobi hotel.

To win, all you need to do is be a registered customer with Odibets, place a multibet of five or more teams with Sh99 and total minimum odds of 5.9 then you stand a chance of winning a trip to the gulf nation.

Among the places the winners will visit include; Msheireb Museums in Doha and the National Museum Of Qatar.

Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi speaks during the launch. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Odibets will also sponsor its customers to other top world destinations like the USA, England, Spain, Brazil among others to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Our promise from the word go is that we will impact our society in a positive manner and transform lives in the best way we can. Odibets will be enabling ordinary Kenyans to experience the world in a way that has never been seen before, get ready for the Odibets Qatar experience,” said Dedan Mungai, Odibets General manager.

“We are looking at the Rugby World Cup in France, the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix and many other events that we can take our customers to, to give them a wholesome experience,” added Mungai.

The first two lucky winners who won a trip to Qatar off a raffle organized at the launch were two Sports Journalists, Erick Ochieng of Standard Kenya and Ali Hassan Kauleni of Radio Maisha.

