I would like to run with Barrack Obama, says Marathon GOAT Eliud Kipchoge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Double Olympic champion and Marathon World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge says his dream is to run alongside former US President Barrack Obama, who has Kenyan roots.

Responding to a question at the press conference for the 2022 Berlin Marathon, scheduled for the German capital on Sunday morning, Kipchoge says he is always inspired by the retired former Head of State and would love to enjoy his peace of running with him.

“I think I will choose Barack Obama and I would invite him to Kenya to run. Barack Obama has a character of hope, a character of inspiration and a character of unity. And it goes beyond all human nature and it doesn’t matter your race. He stands out,” Kipchoge said. Eliud Kipchoge arrives in Berlin, ahead of teh Berlin Marathon. PHOTO/NN Running

The World record holder appeared calm and excited ahead of his return to the Berlin marathon for the first time since 2018 when he clinched the title in World Record time.

Kipchoge did not give much on whatever his plans are for the marathon, where many have touted him to break his own World Record of 2:01:39.

“I want to run a good race,” Kipchoge said. And when asked to expound what a good race will be, he said; “A good race is a good race. It is a race where everyone races while happy. If I run and I end up breaking the course record, then it will be a good race,” he stated. Eliud Kipchoge wins at the 2017 Berlin Marathon. PHOTO/NN Running

Kipchoge arrived in Berlin two days ago, in high spirits and looking forward to capturing another historic, winning run on the streets of the German capital.

His only race this year was the Tokyo Marathon in March, where he set a new Course Record.

In berlin on Sunday, Kipchoge has not put pressure on himself on any expectations and only says he is in good shape and ready to battle for a win.

“I am in good shape, otherwise I would not be here,” he offered.