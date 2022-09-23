Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raphael Okemo Oluga receives his cheque from Odibets Country Manager Dedan and Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi. He was accompanied by his wife. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

How Kitale based businessman scooped Sh2.5mn with only Sh50m stake

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The County of Trans Znoia, has the newest millionaire in the country, Raphael Okemo Oluga.

Oluga won a whooping Sh2.5mn in the Odibets Jackpot after only staking Sh30mn, correctly predicting the outcome of a total of 30 games.

“I have been playing a lot for a very long time on the Odibets platform but this is the first time I have won such a huge amount. I feel very happy and delighted and this money is going to be helpful to further my businesses as well as improve the life of my family,” said Okemo as he received his cheque on Thursday evening, accompanied by his wife.

“That day, I had just played like I do ordinarily, but I was very uneasy even as I went to bed. I kept checking the scores. At one point I woke up in the middle of the night and found a ‘congratulations’ message. I looked at the many zeroes and I was confused.” He jokingly added.

His wife stated; “He gave me the phone to confirm and I was also not sure whether it’s Sh2,500 or Sh25,000. But when we saw it is Sh2.5mn, we were all excited. We didn’t even sleep the rest of the night.”

Okemo said he will continue placing bets on the platform, and was all glee and happiness as he picked up his handsome cheque.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved