Gor Mahia announce mega Sh80mn sponsorship with betting firm SportPesa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia have re-ignited their relationship with betting firm SportPesa after the two entities signed a one-year deal worth Sh80mn renewable for two more years.

K’Ogalo have been struggling over the past four seasons due to tough financial times, and have signed the partnership just less than a week after announcing the break-up of their partnership with another betting firm, BetAfriq.

The club had been previously sponsored by another betting firm, Betsafe.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri, also the new Kasarani Member of Parliament said he was delighted to be back sponsoring football and partnering with Gor Mahia.

“You are one of the team which created our passion with football. When we partnered first, the ranking for Gor Mahia had really gone up. Football has really changed now but I want to believe that today is the beginning of bringing back football to the standards it should be at,” said Karauri.

He added; “Not just for Gor Mahia but football in Kenya as a whole. I agree with Premier League clubs. We need to get back to FIFA. We need to play a league recognized. I will do everything in my power, not just for Gor Mahia but for football in Kenya.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia boss Ambrose Rachier said he was delighted to see SportPesa back.

“I want to thank SportPesa because they never walked out on us. They left because of a force majeure; circumstances that was beyond them. But I also want to thank them for coming to our help at this time. There has been so much negativity across the media on the struggles we have had,” Rachier said.

He added; “We have had financial difficulties aggravated by COVID-19. It was never our intention not to pay full salaries.”

Within the sponsorship, the betting firm has promised the club an additional Sh6mn for travel logistics if they win the league and qualify for the CAF Champions League.

“We have struggled to get air tickets and accommodation for international matches. This is the first time that we have this kind of a clause in the sponsorship,” Rachier noted.

He added; “We are looking forward for a very fruitful relationship. This partnership took a very short time of negotiation and we were able to get the partnership back in place and with very beautiful terms.”