We will not take part in Transition Committee League, FKF Premier League clubs say

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – In a new episode of the soap opera that is Kenyan football, a section of FKF Premier League clubs have said they will not take part in a top tier that is run by the FKF Transition Committee, just a few days after the postponement of the start date.

The clubs had a meeting at a Westlands hotel on Wednesday and made the resolution not to play in the Transition Committee League, as it ‘takes them nowhere’.

In a statement read by Gor Mahia’s CEO Raymond Oruo after a meeting this morning, the clubs have said they will only participate in a league recognized by FIFA.

“All we are saying is that as clubs, we are not going to get into a league that is taking us nowhere. There are things that happen and when you sit back, you ask was it good for us? There comes a point when you say, enough is enough. This season we are not starting with a league that is not sanctioned,” Oruo said during a press briefing.

Tusker FC who won the league managed by the Committee last season failed to play in the CAF Champions League due to Kenya’s suspension.

They were represented at the meeting by Acting CEO Sam nzau.

Nairobi City Stars’ Patrick Korir, whose club has been affected badly with the football mess with the sponsors slashing their sponsorship by half, says they are also not going to be part of the unsanctioned league.

“Clubs have been preparing for the season and the kick off dates have kept on changing. The day we will be told that a FIFA sanctioned league is kicking off on a certain date, we will all be ready,” Korir said.

The new season was supposed to kick off this weekend but was postponed for the umpteenth time to next weekend, with the Committee giving a flimsy reason of the KECOSO games currently on in Kericho.

Among the clubs represented during the meeting included Mathare United, which raised some eyebrows as to whether last season will be scraped as they were relegated after dishing out three consecutive walkovers.

