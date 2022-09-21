Mercedes lover Biwott eagerly anticipating Concours d’Elegance after two-year hiatus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Having competed in the past seven editions in Kenya, Dan Biwott says he is looking forward to this Sunday’s Concours D’Elegance set for Ngong Race Course, Nairobi.

The annual event – organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners’ Club – makes a return in three years after the previous two editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biwott is among those relieved that the event will be held this year and is expectant that the 50th edition will be one to remember.

“It is amazing…we are actually happy that the event is returning and are looking forward to it. We hope the weather will be fair as it has been recently and pray that the turnout will be huge. I am looking forward to a tight competition,” Biwott said. Dan Biwott’s Mercedes Benz E-Class 124 at a past Concours D’Elegance event. PHOTO/DAN BIWOTT.

The real estate consultant, who has registered his Mercedes Benz E-Class 124 for the event, is further hoping that the competition’s jubilee edition will herald the popularity of Concours D’Elegance beyond the normal target audience.

“So far, the event has been largely white-oriented in that most of those participating and taking an interest are the European Kenyans. We hope more natives as well as the younger generation become involved in the Concours D’Elegance. To enable more of the younger generation take an interest, we also need fair rules that allow as much of them as possible to participate,” he said.

Apart from the seven editions he has participated in Kenya, the self-confessed Mercedes Benz enthusiast has also competed in three editions of the Ugandan version in Kampala.

He says his affinity for the German-based automaker is not about to end. Biwott competes at a past Concours D’Elegance event in his Mercedes Benz E-Class 124. PHOTO/DAN BIWOTT.

“The question should be what inspired my love for classic Mercedes. Mercedes believes that either you are the best or nothing. It is easier to restore…you can easily restore a 1930s model because the parts are readily available in the market,” Biwott said.

According to Alfa Romeo Owners’ Club chair Peter Wanday, hundreds of participants are expected to show up for the event whose first edition was in 1970.