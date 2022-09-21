KPA add on national team player Victoria Reynolds ahead of Zone Five title defense

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenya National Women’s basketball League champions Kenya Ports Authority have added on national team player, USA-based Victoria Reynolds to their roster as they travel to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to defend their Africa Zone Five Championship title.

Reynolds has been training with the team since returning home from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and head coach Anthony Ojukwu told Capital Sports they are nearing an agreement with her.

She also played for the dockers last season when they won the title. Kenya Basketball team players Victoria Reynolds and Medina Okot in action during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

“She has been here and we have been having talks so hopefully we conclude them well but again I am really confident she will play for us,” said Ojukwu.

He adds; “I know the quality she brings to the team and she also has an ambition to win the title again so she is a very positive addition to the team. I know we will be strong heading to Tanzania. We are also in talks with some three other players to see if they can strengthen our team.”

Apart from Reynolds, the team will also be boosted with the availability of Medina Okot, the teen who also played for Kenya at the Commonwealth Games in the 3×3 showpiece.

The dockers departed for Dar on Wednesday morning, five days before the tournament begins. Coach Ojukwu says this will help them settle down well and get their focus sharp ahead of the competition.

“Our aim is only one; to go there and defend our title. We have started the season well and I believe we are ready. We have also trained very well and worked on our tactical and technical aspects over the last two weeks in camp,” he added. Kenya Ports Authority head coach Anthony Ojukwu gives instructions to his players during a past Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The entire team has been in Mombasa for the last two weeks, working towards sharpening for the regional Championship.

“I can say we are 88pc ready and the remaining bit, we will complete there. Being the defending champions, it means we expect a tough tournament because everyone will be coming hard at us. But we are ready,” added the tactician.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The dockers have had a strong start to the season, winning all their first six matches of the campaign including a convincing victory over rivals Equity Hawks.

The new players brought into the team have also added in some flair, including Jemimah Omondi who joined from Storms as well as Linda Alando and Belinda Akoth who crossed from Equity.

The tournament is scheduled to tip off on September 26.