Change in financial status led to many exits at City Stars, discloses coach Muyoti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Nairobi City Stars head coach Nicholas Muyoti has revealed the reason a huge chunk of players left the team at the end of the season was due to a shift in financial fortunes, which meant players were asked to take a pay-cut.

The club has not gone for big names in terms of signing new players, instead opting to bring in young blood.

“We had some changes in the team in terms of funding and we had to take some measures to make sure we can sustain ourselves. Some players were requested to take a pay cut and they did not accept the offer,” Muyoti explained. Nairobi City Stars head coach Nicholas Muyoti with defender Kennedy Onyango (left) and Salim Abdallah (right) who has left. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “We had to let them go because probably they had better offers elsewhere. We also had to try and see how we can manage and we brought in players who can fit into the budget we have.”

According to sources, the club’s sponsors, the Jonathan Jackson Foundation has slashed their sponsorship to half and the team will now be getting approximately Sh25mn per season.

The current confusion and apparent mismanagement of the top tier has been cited as one of the reasons that the sponsor decided to slash the investment in the team. Nairobi City Stars owner Jonathan Jackson. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

City Stars however had a small reprieve with the sale of midfielder Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma to Swedish top tier side IF Elfsbrorg and the club is now looking to further invest more in youth.

Muyoti’s new look team played to a come-from behind 1-1 draw with Kenya Police FC in the ‘Elite Pre-Season Cup’ at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday and the tactician said he was impressed with how the new players faired during the match. Nairobi City Stars taking on Kenya Police FC in the Elite Pre-Season tournament. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

“I am happy with their performance. They are still gelling in with the team and I am very pleased with their output. We have a very lean squad of 26 players and I hope everyone will put in their effort for us to make it through the season,” added the tactician.

City Stars will face off with National Super League side MCF in their second match of the Elite Pre-Season tournament on Saturday and Muyoti says he will make some changes to his squad as he continues to try find his best pairing.