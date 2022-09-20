Sharks, Sofapaka play to barren draw in first of ‘Elite Pre-season Tournament’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks have played to a barren draw in the first match of the six-team ‘Elite Pre-Season Tournament’ at the Kasarani Annex on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a close game with chances and either of the two sides, who all fielded a majority of their new signings, could have won were they more clinical infront of goal.

Sofapaka had the first few early chances, Baron Oketch’s improvised flick inside the box off a Geoffrey Ojunga cross going just wide while on the other end, new signing Paul Odhiambo had a rasping shot for Sharks saved by the keeper.

Three minutes to the break, Batoto ba Mungu had the best chance when Alex Imbusia made an industrious run on the left, slashed in a low cross but Oketch arrived late in the box with the ball needing the slightest of touches across the line with the keeper beaten. Kariobangi Sharks’ Keith Imbali wins the ball ahead of Sofapaka’s Lucky Mweu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The two sides made changes in the second half as both sets of coaches looked to give minutes to their new players.

The chances were few and far in between, with Imbusia coming close again for Sofapaka with a rasping shot saved by the keeper.

Sharks will play Bidco in their second match on Wednesday while Sofapaka will be in action on Thursday, also playing against the Thika-based team.