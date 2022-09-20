Raptors owner Tannebaum re-elected NBA board chairman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW York, Sep 20 – Toronto Raptors owner Larry Tanenbaum has been unanimously re-elected as chairman of the NBA Board of Governors, the league announced on Tuesday.

Tanenbaum, long-time chairman of the ownership group for the Raptors, NHL Toronto Maple Leafs and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, has been chair of the NBA’s team owners panel since 2017, two years before the Raptors won their first NBA crown.

“I’m honored to continue serving as chairman of the NBA board of governors to help play a role in leading this great league,” Tanenbaum said.

“I’m grateful to my fellow governors for their valued support.”

The Canadian served on the NBA’s planning and finance committees before taking his current role.

“I’m delighted that Larry will continue serving the league as our chairman of the board,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“His leadership, guidance and support are greatly appreciated by me and my colleagues as well as the other team governors.”