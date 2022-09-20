Podium sweep for Kenyans in Argentina, Portugal as Zakayo bounces back in Mexico

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Two-time Eldoret City Marathon champion Victor Kipchirchir timed 2:07:05 to lead a Kenyan sweep of the podium at the Buenos Aires Marathon over the weekend.

Edwin Kibet and Victor Kiplimo completed the podium places, timing 2:09:32 and 2:11:43 in second and third respectively.

It was a Kenyan affair in the Argentine capital as Rodah Tanui clocked 2:26:53 to successfully defend the women’s title she clinched last year. Ethiopian Kasu Bitew was second in 2:28:00 as another Kenyan, Sharon Cherop, came third in 2:29:50.

In Porto, Emmanuel Bor bagged a second Porto Half Marathon title, clocking 1:00:38 to lead a 1-2-3 Kenyan finish in the Portuguese city.

The Nice Half Marathon champion was followed by other Kenyans, Mike Boit (1:02:14) and Evans Sambu (1:02:44) in second and third respectively.

In the women’s race, Cynthia Chemweno finished third after running 1:09:56, behind winner, Senayet Getachew (1:08:37) and second-placed Aynadis Mebrit (1:09:36), both of Ethiopia.

In Italy, it was another podium sweep for the cradle of long and middle distance running as Musa Mitei clocked 1:02:05 to claim top honour at the Udine Half Marathon.

His countrymen, Panuel Mkungo (1:02:11) and Simon Mwangi (1:02:17) finished second and third.

It was the same script in the women’s race as the 2015 Africa Youth 1500m bronze medalist Janeth Chepngetich timed 1:08:24 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Belgrade Half Marathon champion Lucy Mawia and Lilian Jepkemoi who clocked 1:09:38 and 1:10:40 to finish second and third respectively.

Elsewhere, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 5000m bronze medalist Edward Zakayo bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on the World Championships and the Club Games with a first-place finish at the Obesity Not 4 Me 10km race in Tijuana, Mexico.

The 2018 World Under 20 5000m champion clocked 27:55, ahead of fellow countryman, Felix Korir (28:20) and American Diego Estrada (28:29) who finished second and third respectively.

It was, however, a disappointing outing for the country’s runners at the Copenhagen Half Marathon as arch-rivals Ethiopia reigned supreme in the men’s and women’s races.

Milkesa Mengesha took the men’s crown after timing 58:58 to beat the tape, ahead of fellow countryman, Amedework Walelegn (59:05) and the 2021 Berlin Half Marathon champion, Felix Kipkoech, who clocked 59:07 to finish third.

There was no podium place for Kenyans in the women’s race as Tadu Teshome led a 1-2-3 Ethiopian finish in 1:06:13.

Tsigie Gebreselama and Tiruye Mesfin finished second and third in 1:06:35 and 1:06:42 respectively.