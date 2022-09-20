Mwendwa hopeful Fifa will lift suspension immediately after return to office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa says he expects world football governing body, Fifa, to immediately revoke their suspension of Kenya after his return to the helm of the game‘s administration in the country.

Mwendwa’s return as the football supremo in Kenya was one of the pre-conditions for the country’s reinstatement to world football and the same was realised when he led other officials on Tuesday to reopen the federation’s offices near the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

“From now on, things will be moving very fast. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we have a meeting with the clubs and then on Friday we will have our national executive committee meeting. After that, we will write to Fifa and we expect the suspension to be lifted in a matter of days,” Mwendwa said.

FKF’s headquarters were last year closed by the police after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation and barred its officials from accessing the offices.

At the same time, Mwendwa was arrested and brought to court on corruption-related charges, which subsequently earned the wrath of Fifa who suspended Kenya – alongside Zimbabwe – for government interference in football affairs.

Since then, administration of Kenyan football has been under the leadership of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera-led caretaker committee and afterwards, a transition committee.

Commenting on the events of the last 11 months, Mwendwa bemoaned the tough times Kenyan football has undergone but noted that a new day is here.

“Once the suspension is lifted, the national teams will immediately take to the pitch in October. It is unfortunate that we have not been active for close to a year because of individuals who thought they were more powerful and able to shove other people around. When you see me standing here at the Goal project today, just know that there is a God,” he said.

After the lifting of the suspension, Mwendwa said they will also lay the groundwork for the resumption of league action in a month’s time.

“Our biggest focus as per now is the lifting of the suspension. Once that is done, all the other things will follow. In a month from now, I want to assure you that all leagues will resume. I’d like to encourage all stakeholders, including at the grassroots, to immediately start planning to get back on the pitch,” Mwendwa said.

He added: “On the issue of referees, we will likewise resume training in the next few days. We want to ensure that all of them are adequately trained by the time the league resumes. We will also focus on the training of coaches. Last time, we had just began the first class of the Caf B coaching course before we were disrupted.”

Mwendwa was accompanied by, among other officials, FKF CEO Barry Otieno.