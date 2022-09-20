Is freedom coming? Mwendwa leads other FKF officials back to Kandanda House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The closest signs yet that the ousted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will be back in office in due time was clear on Tuesday afternoon when embattled boss Nick Mwendwa led several other officials in re-opening the Federation headquarters, Kandanda House.

The headquarters located adjacent to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani was locked down by police last year after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation, and the ousted officials barred from accessing it.

But on Tuesday, Mwendwa, accompanied by police and officials including Secretary General Barry Otieno re-accessed the officies.