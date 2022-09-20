IN PICTURES: How embattled FKF officials regained entry into Kandanda House after 10 months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – For the first time since November 11, the embattled Football Kenya federation (FKF) office led by president Nick Mwendwa accessed their offices at Kandanda House as they seek to wrestle back the powers to run the beautiful game in the country.

The officials, also including Secretary general Barry Otieno and vice president Doris Petra were allowed to access the offices and were accompanied by police officers on Tuesday morning, led by Kasarani Area Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni.

In response, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has termed the access by the ousted FKF officials as a ‘break in’ despite the fact that the entire process happened under the watch of police officers.

All the doors had been welded and sealed off, on the orders from the CS after she disbanded the Federation on November 11 last year and replaced it with a Caretaker Committee which later morphed into a Transition Committee.

Here are some of the pictures from the dramatic mid-morning entry into the dilapidated facilities, located adjacent to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Kasarani Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni greets embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa as he arrived at Kandanda House

Police officers outside Kandanda House

FKF boss Nick mwendwa and other officials are escorted into the kandanda House compound by police officers

A worker breaks the padlock at the Kandanda House entrance

Embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa opens the gates at Kandanda House

Embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa and Secretary General Barry Otieno with Kasarani Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni

Long walk to freedom? FKF boss Nick Mwendwa walks into Kandanda House

A worker breaks into the sealed door at Kandanda House

hello there, remember me? Nick Mwendwa at FKF Headquarters

One of the neglected offices at Kandanda House

FKF officials led by president Nick Mwendwa enter Kandanda House main offices

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, VP Doris Petra and Secretary General Barry Otieno inside the dusty-laden president’s office at Kandanda House