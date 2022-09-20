IN PICTURES: How embattled FKF officials regained entry into Kandanda House after 10 months

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – For the first time since November 11, the embattled Football Kenya federation (FKF) office led by president Nick Mwendwa accessed their offices at Kandanda House as they seek to wrestle back the powers to run the beautiful game in the country.
The officials, also including Secretary general Barry Otieno and vice president Doris Petra were allowed to access the offices and were accompanied by police officers on Tuesday morning, led by Kasarani Area Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni.
In response, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has termed the access by the ousted FKF officials as a ‘break in’ despite the fact that the entire process happened under the watch of police officers.
All the doors had been welded and sealed off, on the orders from the CS after she disbanded the Federation on November 11 last year and replaced it with a Caretaker Committee which later morphed into a Transition Committee.
Here are some of the pictures from the dramatic mid-morning entry into the dilapidated facilities, located adjacent to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.