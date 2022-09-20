Connect with us

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa inside his office at Kandanda House

Football

IN PICTURES: How embattled FKF officials regained entry into Kandanda House after 10 months

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – For the first time since November 11, the embattled Football Kenya federation (FKF) office led by president Nick Mwendwa accessed their offices at Kandanda House as they seek to wrestle back the powers to run the beautiful game in the country.

The officials, also including Secretary general Barry Otieno and vice president Doris Petra were allowed to access the offices and were accompanied by police officers on Tuesday morning, led by Kasarani Area Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni.

In response, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has termed the access by the ousted FKF officials as a ‘break in’ despite the fact that the entire process happened under the watch of police officers.

All the doors had been welded and sealed off, on the orders from the CS after she disbanded the Federation on November 11 last year and replaced it with a Caretaker Committee which later morphed into a Transition Committee.

Here are some of the pictures from the dramatic mid-morning entry into the dilapidated facilities, located adjacent to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Kasarani Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni greets embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa as he arrived at Kandanda House
Police officers outside Kandanda House
FKF boss Nick mwendwa and other officials are escorted into the kandanda House compound by police officers
A worker breaks the padlock at the Kandanda House entrance
Embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa opens the gates at Kandanda House
Embattled FKF boss Nick Mwendwa and Secretary General Barry Otieno with Kasarani Deputy OCPD Purity Muthoni
Long walk to freedom? FKF boss Nick Mwendwa walks into Kandanda House
A worker breaks into the sealed door at Kandanda House
hello there, remember me? Nick Mwendwa at FKF Headquarters
One of the neglected offices at Kandanda House
FKF officials led by president Nick Mwendwa enter Kandanda House main offices
FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, VP Doris Petra and Secretary General Barry Otieno inside the dusty-laden president’s office at Kandanda House
The dilapidated Kandanda House

