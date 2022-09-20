Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Amina fires back at Mwendwa for ‘breaking into’ FKF offices

Omondi Onyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has accused Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa for purporting to resume control of leadership of the game in the country.

Mwendwa, on Tuesday, led other officials in reopening the federation’s offices at the Fifa Goal Project near Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

However, Amina said the action was illegal and essentially a break-in into a restricted facility.

“My attention has been drawn to a break-in at the FKF offices at Kasarani. The information is that the break-in was led by indicted FKF officials, who were legally removed following an inspection by the Office of the Sports Registrar,” Amina said.

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa chats with Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she visited the team at their camp in France in June 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The two have been at loggerheads after Amina’s decision to disband FKF in November last year after which she appointed a caretaker committee – and later, a transition committee – to oversee affairs of the game.

Mwendwa was subsequently hauled to court for corruption-related charges and, alongside other officials, was barred from accessing FKF’s offices.

World football governing body, Fifa, responded by indefinitely suspending Kenya, insisting upon the reinstatement of Mwendwa and FKF as the rightful administrators of the game.

Commenting on the latest turn of events, Amina further insisted that her actions to disband the federation were vindicated by a court of law.

She said Mwendwa’s actions to reopen the federation’s offices amounts to disobedience of court orders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The decision by the Ministry of Sports, Culture & Heritage on November 11, 2021 has since been upheld by the Ruling of the High Court of Kenya on May 10, 2022,” the CS said.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed receives the report from FKF Caretaker Committee chair Aron Ringera. Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the press conference. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Amina added: “It is instructive to note that this decision rendered in May has not been vacated/reversed and the FKF Transition Committee remains in office and in charge of football management in Kenya.”

She pointed out that the transition committee has been hard at work to rectify the ills of Mwendwa’s administration including failure to comply with the Constitution of Kenya and the Sports Act, misappropriation of funds, irregular appointment of board members and unprocedural hiring and sacking of national team coaches, among other issues.

“The reasons the FKF NEC was removed from office according to the Sports Registrar’s Inspection Report dated November 5, 2021 and which the FKF Transition Committee is addressing,” Amina said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved