Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aaron Smith (R) says the All Blacks are relishing the chance to secure The Rugby Championship title against Australia

Rugby

‘It’s massive, a final’ – All Blacks eye Rugby Championship title

Published

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sep 19All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith said on Monday that it was “very special” to host Australia at Eden Park on Saturday with the chance to clinch The Rugby Championship title.

New Zealand play the Wallabies in Auckland having already secured the Bledisloe Cup for the 20th straight season following a last-gasp 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne last Thursday.

The Rugby Championship will be decided by this weekend’s nail-biting last round of matches with both New Zealand and South Africa tied on 14 points at the top of the table.

New Zealand last lost to Australia at Eden Park in 1986, but the All Blacks know that should they slip up, the Springboks will be waiting to take full advantage when they play Argentina in Durban later on Saturday.

“It’s very exciting,” Smith told reporters in Auckland.

“It’s massive, it’s a final and to be part of a game like this is very special.”

The All Blacks needed a Jordie Barrett try at the death to deny Australia a fight-back win last Thursday and Smith says New Zealand know they must produce a better performance.

“The Wallabies will always front up physically, they will pick a team which will try to beat us up,” he warned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have to focus on what we want to clean up as a team.

“This is our last game at home, everything boils down to this weekend and we have given ourselves a shot (at the title).”

The All Blacks must finally shake off the erratic form which plagued them earlier this season in losing to both Ireland and Argentina for the first time in New Zealand.

A win on Saturday would be a third victory in a row.

“There are a few boys who are very scratchy at the moment, which is great, it’s where you want to be on a Monday – not feeling comfortable at all and a bit of an edge in camp,” said New Zealand playmaker Beauden Barrett.

“We didn’t put an 80-minute performance together (against Australia) and that is the challenge this week.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved