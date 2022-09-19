FKF Transition Committee postpones start of FKF Premier League…. Again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – For another time, the start of the FKF Premier League 2022-23 season has been postponed by the Sports Ministry-installed Transition Committee, due to the the 41st edition of the Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games which start in Kericho this week.

In a communique from the Secretariat boss Lindah Oguttu to clubs, the Committee said they have now pushed the start of the new season to October 1, a week from the originally scheduled kick off date.

“Please note that due to the upcoming KECOSO games in which several FKF Premier League clubs are scheduled to participate in, the start of the 2022-23 season has been postponed to Saturday, October 1, 2022,” the communique from Oguttu read.

Bandari (Kenya Ports Authority) have already assembled a different team from their Premier League outfit to play in the Games while Posta Rangers are fielding a strong team and expect to use the tournament as part of their pre-season.

It is not yet clear whether Talanta, which was initially sponsored by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) will send it’s Premier League team. Sports CS Amina Mohamed confers with PS Joe Okudo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Already, several coaches have publicly lambasted the Committee on how it is running the affairs of the top flight with Zedekiah Otieno (KCB), Patrick Aussems (AFC Leopards) and Robert Matano (Tusker FC) who is also the chairman of the Kenya Football Coaches Association (KENFOCA) expressing their displeasure.

Tusker have been on pre-season camp in Kericho anticipating the league to start this weekend while KCB have been in Meru.

There is a lot of confusion in the running of Kenyan football currently and all eyes are now on when President William Ruto will name his cabinet, the only viable solution that most are waiting for.

CS Amina Mohamed has not managed to crack a deal with World governing body FIFA which suspended Kenya earlier in the year, but instead relied on the Transition Committee to run affairs.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura with ousted FKF President Nick Mwendwa when she visited Kenya. Photo/COURTESY

The ousted Federation is hopeful that when and if a new CS is brought on board, he/she will manage to unlock the stalemate and possibly restore them back in office, the single condition given by FIFA to lift the suspension.

A case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal last month threw the running of the game into more confusion. While it acknowledged that the Committee had a right to run the game as per the Gazette Notice by the CS, it ruled that it didn’t have authority to constitute its own committees and judicial bodies.

That decision left everything scattered on the floor, as the same committees and judicial bodies made rulings and decisions that affected the final outcome of the season.