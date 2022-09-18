Connect with us

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player aged just 15

English Premiership

What were you doing at 15? Arsenal’s Nwaneri breaks Premier League record

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 18Ethan Nwaneri made Premier League history on Sunday as the Arsenal midfielder became the youngest ever player in the English top flight at 15 years and 181 days.

Nwaneri came off the bench late on as the Gunners returned to the top of the table with a 3-0 win at Brentford.

He broke the record previously held by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott when he appeared for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days. Nwaneri also set a new landmark for the youngest Arsenal player in any competition that was held by Cesc Fabregas.

Nwaneri had been expected to spend the season with Arsenal Under-18s but he was quickly promoted to the Under-21s following his impressive performances.

Injuries to captain Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko had left Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta short of midfield options.

“We are pretty short and opportunities come when issues arise,” said Arteta. “We have the opportunities to bring young players on.”

Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton became the youngest senior footballer ever in the United Kingdom earlier this week when he appeared for Glenavon aged 13 years and 329 days.

