Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker's Shaphan Oyugi has scored two goals in four matches during Tusker's pre-season.

Football

Champions Tusker wrap up Kericho pre-season with victory, focus back to league start

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC wrapped up their week-long pre-season training camp in Kericho with a 2-1 victory over National Super League side Mara Sugar, as they switch their focus to the start of the season, which remains unknown.

The brewers have been in Kericho since last Monday and have played four friendly matches, coach Robert Matano trying and testing all players and systems he hopes to use in his title defense campaign.

Against Mara, new signing Eric Otieno gave the side the lead inside the second minute when he re-directed a shot from Lawrence Luvanda into the net.

Mara however drew level minutes later, Dennis Maruti scoring on the second bite of the cherry after his initial penalty was saved by Michael Wanjala.

Tusker’s Rodgers Ouma in action against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Coach Matano chopped and changed his side in the second half, and they scored the winner in the last three minutes of the game when another new boy, David Odoyo slapped home into an empty net after Clyde Senaji flicked back a long throw from Daniel Sakari.

On Saturday, the brewers played in Kisii against local side Town Warriors, winning 2-0 with goals from Eric Mmata and Deogratious Ojok.

On Friday, they had played against newly promoted side APS Bomet drawing 1-1, with Shaphan Oyugi scoring their solitary strike. Their first friendly match was on Thursday against Wazito FC in Muhoroni, winning 2-0 with goals from Shapahan and Otieno.

“It has been a good camp for the team. We have come together to bond as well as get ourselves into good shape mentally and physically and I believe the team is now ready,” said skipper Humphrey Mieno.

“I believe we are ready to defend our title. We have built a very solid team and the togetherness and team spirit is enormous,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Tusker’s Lawrence Luvanda in action against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, despite Tusker’s good preparations, the start of the new season still remains in limbo, despite the fact that the Ministry of Sports-installed Transition Committee had scheduled next weekend as the start date.

The change in government has given hope that the ousted Federation, booted out of office by Sports CS Amina Mohamed, might be installed back at Kandanda House.

If a new Cabinet Secretary comes on board, then there might be change on fortunes for the Nick Mwendwa led Federation to be back and that will mean the end of the Transition Committee.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved