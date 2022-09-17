Connect with us

Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor has been called up to the national squad

Football

Van Gaal gives Ajax pair first call-ups ahead of World Cup

Published

TEH HAGUE, Netherlands, Sep 17Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal included Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor in his Nations League squad Friday, saying it was the “last chance” for players to impress before the World Cup.

The Netherlands play Poland in Warsaw on September 22 and then Belgium in Amsterdam three days later.

The 20-year-old Taylor has been at the heart of the Ajax midfield this season and has three goals and an assist.

Also called up was the 38-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer, who made a strong showing in the Champions League against Liverpool midweek.

“I wanted to see these players and this is the last chance before the World Cup,” Van Gaal said.

“After these Nations League games we get together again November 14 just a week before the World Cup starts.”

The Netherlands start their World Cup campaign with a mouthwatering clash against African champions Senegal on November 21.

The Dutch team lead Nations League Group A4 with 10 points ahead of Belgium on seven.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (NEC), Mark Flekken (Freiburg/GER), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City/ENG), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/ENG), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan/ITA), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich/GER), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United/ENG), Bruno Martins Indi (AZ Alkmaar), Devyne Rensch (Ajax), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona/ESP), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta/ITA), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/ITA), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona/ESP), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp FC/BEL), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas/TUR)

