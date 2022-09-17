Survival top priority for FKF Premier League new boys APS Bomet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Newly promoted APS Bomet will prioritize surviving in the top tier and not lofty ambitions, head coach Charles Odero has said.

The Administration Police outfit, who earned promotion for the first time ever after finishing second in the National Super League last term, have said their biggest target is to ensure they maintain top flight status and steadily grow into the league.

Coached by former Chemelil Sugar skipper Charles Odero, APS have been working in pre-season, playing high profile friendly matches with several top tier outfits.

On Friday afternoon, they faced defending champions Tusker FC who are in Kericho for pre-season camp and played to a 1-1 draw, coming from behind after Shaphan Oyugi had given the brewers a first half lead. APS Bomet taking on Tusker FC during a friendly match in Kericho. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I am very much satisfied with how we played and the tactical and technical applications we had. Tusker is a very good side, with top players and they have won the league twice in succession and getting such a result against them is truly encouraging,” Odero said.

He added; “We have played against almost six Premier League sides and we have picked encouraging results. I am happy with how our pre-season has been and as we wait for the season to start, I know that we are ready.”

On his side’s ambitions in the coming season the coach said; “We will not go there with massive ambitions and say we will try to win the league. No. Our ambition is to grow a step at a time and primarily, we want to remain in the top tier.” APS Bomet head coach Charles Odero (right) and Team Manager Kipng’etich Bett. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Odero has retained most players who helped the team earn promotion, but has spiced up his side with the inclusion of several experienced players.

Among those he has acquired include former FC Talanta left back Evans Maliachi as well as former Kariobangi Sharks keeper Brian Olang’o.

“We have a good squad and I am confident we will compete well. We have shown so during pre-season and I am confident in the team and what we can do,” said Odero.