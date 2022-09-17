Odera brings three new faces as Simbas prepare to take second shot at World Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Homeboyz RFC youngster Amon Wamalwa, Kenya Harlequin’s Melvin Thairu and KCB’s Geoffrey Okwatch have been included in the Simbas squad which starts preparations ahead of the 2023 World Cup repechage qualification.

Coach Paul Odera has named a provisional squad of 38 players, which involves majority of the players that were in the training group leading to the Africa Cup to Namibia in July.

The only exclusions are winger Derrick Ashiundu and prop Ian Njenga who are recuperating after sustaining long term injuries.

The Simbas started training Friday evening as they look to take the second chance of a stab at a place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“It will be important to look at where the players are in terms of their fitness, and then try and build a base from there. The good thing about the session is that we have a good foundation from October last year when we went to South Africa, then participated in the Currie Cup and the World Cup qualifiers. We’ve had a consistent team, so we are starting from a good base,” Coach Odera told KRU.co.ke. Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera chats with the players during a training session. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

He added; “It is exciting times for everyone, both the players and the coaches to see how we can tackle this challenge in November.”

The Repechage tournament is set to be played in Dubai from November 6-18 and the Simbas will contest for a single qualification in a round-robin tournament that also includes USA, Portugal and Hong Kong.

Odera has admitted it will be a tougher route to the World Cup but says his team will go out to do their best and attempt a first ever qualification.

“It’s going to be a harder competition than the World Cup qualifiers in France if it is to be believed, but it will be a lot harder,” the tactician said.

Simbas Training Squad. Collins Injera attempts to make a pass during a training session with the Kenya Simbas. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

FORWARDS

Edward Mwaura (Menengai Oilers), Melvin Thairu (Kenya Harlequin), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johanesburg), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Teddy Akala (Kabras Sugar), Brian Waraba (Kenya Harlequin), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Davis Chenge (KCB),Malcolm Onsando (CS Dinamo Bucaresti, Romania),Thomas Okeyo (University of Joahnesburg), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Shem Joseph (Kabras Sugar), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Bethuel Anami (Strathmore Leos), Daniel Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owilah (KCB), Clinton Odhiambo (Menengai Oilers), Brian Ndirangu (Menengai Oilers)

BACKS

Samuel Asati (KCB), Brian Wahinya (KCB), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers), John Okoth (Menengai Oilers), Timothy Okwemba (Menengai Oilers), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Bryceson Adaka (Kabras Sugar), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Geoffrey Ominde (Menengai Oilers), Amon Wamalwa (Homeboyz), Geoffrey Okwach (KCB), Andrew Matoka (Principia College, USA), Dominic Coulson (University of Exeter, England)