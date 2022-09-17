Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

English Premiership

Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent message of support to Villa

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 17Steven Gerrard has revealed the Prince of Wales found time to send a message of support to Aston Villa while he mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

William is preparing for his grandmother’s funeral on Monday after the monarch died aged 96 on September 8.

But the life-long Villa fan still offered his backing to Gerrard and his struggling team ahead of their vital 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Friday.

Boosted by William’s message, Jacob Ramsey’s first-half goal lifted Villa away from the relegation zone after the stadium paid tribute to the Queen with a minute’s silence and a chorus of the national anthem before kick-off.

“He messaged in the week, to the club, and that shows everything about what he thinks of this club. For us to reward that with a result and clean sheet, I’m sure he will be proud,” Gerrard said.

“It was along the lines of ‘would love to be there’. He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually, he loves them. It’s really impressive, his knowledge, and how much he is in to it.

“It certainly took me back. He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved