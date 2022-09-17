Connect with us

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to female employees

Football

French football chief in government talks as allegations over inappropriate behavior swirl

Published

PARIS, France, Sep 17 – The French government on Friday ordered an audit of the national football federation (FFF) after its president Noel Le Graet was summoned to a meeting following accusations of inappropriate behaviour towards female employees.

Le Graet, an 80-year-old who has been in charge of French football for 11 years, met Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera for talks at her ministry.

The government then announced it was launching an audit of the federation.

It comes after So Foot magazine this week published fresh accusations that the FFF suffered from organisational problems and that some former employees had alleged they had been treated inappropriately.

A source told So Foot that several women had resigned from the federation in the last few years because they felt “harassed sexually and also morally”.

AFP has asked Le Graet to comment on the accusations but he has so far declined to respond.

Le Graet has been credited with restoring the finances of the FFF by securing lucrative deals with Nike and has been praised for promoting women’s football.

The audit and the swirling accusations come two months before France begin the defence of their World Cup crown in Qatar.

In this article:
