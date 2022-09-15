Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Paul Pogba (centre) flanked by brothers Florentin Pogba (left) and Mathias Pogba (right) ahead of a charity football match in 2019

Football

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias detained in extortion case

Published

PARIS, France, Sep 15 – French authorities have detained the elder brother of Paul Pogba, Mathias, and four others in an investigation into the extortion alleged by the France and Juventus football star, sources close to the case said Wednesday.

Mathias Pogba presented himself “early afternoon to investigators and was placed in police custody”, said one of the legal sources who asked not to be named.

Among the five suspects detained in total in the probe, one was taken into custody on Tuesday and four on Wednesday, a judicial source added.

Mathias Pogba’s lawyer said on Friday he denies any involvement in extortion reported by his World Cup-winning brother Paul and which is the subject of an investigation.

That denial in a statement issued by his lawyer, Richard Arbib, came after he published a bizarre video online on August 27 — in French, Italian, English and Spanish — promising “great revelations” about the Juventus star.

Paul Pogba says he is the victim of a multi-million-euro blackmail plot by gangsters involving his brother.

According to two sources close to the Pogba family contacted by AFP, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of allegedly compromising videos.

“Taking into account how the affair has evolved and the huge media attention surrounding it, Mathias Pogba strongly insists he knows nothing about any extortion attempt against his brother, Paul Pogba,” read the lawyer’s statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is clear that the difficulties the Pogba family are experiencing are the result of outside threats which the justice authorities, who are already involved, will evaluate.

“Mathias Pogba, who wishes above all to calm the situation with his brother, will from now on only speak with the investigating magistrates, should it be necessary.”

Two investigating magistrates have been appointed to lead the probe, it was announced last week.

Based on the findings of a preliminary investigation launched last month, they will examine allegations — for now against persons unknown — including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and taking part in a criminal conspiracy.

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on the Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

The investigation is handled jointly by the French police’s anti-gang and central crime units.

Several people, including Pogba’s mother, have already been interviewed by police, a judiciary source told AFP.

On the field, Pogba’s hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar later this year hang in the balance after a knee injury. He had surgery that was described as “successful” earlier this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved